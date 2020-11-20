1/1
Geraldine Scott Mitchell
1933 - 2020
January 29, 1933 - November 6, 2020
Phenix City, Alabama - Ms. Geraldine Scott Mitchell, 87, of Phenix City, AL passed Friday, November 6, 2020 in Phenix City, AL. A private service will be Saturday, November 21, 2020 with Rev. Noble D. Williams, officiating. Visitation is Friday, November 20, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Mitchell was born January 29, 1933 to the late Nichols and Georgia Mae Scott in Phenix City, Alabama. She was a 1950 graduate of South Girard High School, earned a bachelors degree from Clark College and earned a masters degree from Tuskegee University.
Survivors include son, Herman Martin Eric Mitchell; brother, Albert Scott; a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign online guest registry.



Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
