Geraldine Scott Mitchell
January 29, 1933 - November 6, 2020
Phenix City, Alabama - Ms. Geraldine Scott Mitchell, 87, of Phenix City, AL passed Friday, November 6, 2020 in Phenix City, AL. A private service will be Saturday, November 21, 2020 with Rev. Noble D. Williams, officiating. Visitation is Friday, November 20, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Mitchell was born January 29, 1933 to the late Nichols and Georgia Mae Scott in Phenix City, Alabama. She was a 1950 graduate of South Girard High School, earned a bachelors degree from Clark College and earned a masters degree from Tuskegee University.
Survivors include son, Herman Martin Eric Mitchell; brother, Albert Scott; a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
