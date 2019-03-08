|
Gerline J. "Jeri" Carpenter
Pickett
December 18, 1931-
March 3, 2019
Columbus, GA- Gerline J. "Jeri" Carpenter Pickett, 87, of Columbus, GA died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Arbour Springs Health and Rehab in Opelika, AL.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907 with Rev. Gene Boyd officiating. A private interment will be held at Ft. Benning Main Post Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mrs. Pickett was born December 18, 1931 in Memphis, TN daughter of the late Herbert Mitchell and Eldred Singleton Mitchell. She worked as an Accounting Tech and was a member of Cascade Hills Church.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Jimmie L. Carpenter, second husband, James H. Pickett and sons, Jimmie E. Carpenter and Randall Todd Carpenter.
Survivors include her children, Michael L. Carpenter of Columbus, GA and Patrick Carpenter (Mary Esther) of Homewood, AL, sisters, Joan Crawford (Ronnie) and Kathaleen Fowler, daughter-in-law, Jeannett Carpenter, 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 8, 2019