Gertraudt "Gert" Breutinger
Algood
March 14, 1925-
September 14, 2020
Cataula, GA- Gertraudt "Gert" Breutinger Algood was born on March 14, 1925, at Geisfeld, Bamberg District, Germany. After living for 95 years, she died peacefully in her sleep on September 14, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Andreas Breutinger and Barbara Konig Breutinger, her sister Hedwig "Hedy" Huffman, sister Anna Weber, her brother Gallus Breutinger, and her brother Andreas Breutinger. She was also predeceased by her beloved husband Ira "Al" Junior Algood.
She is survived by her children Albert Algood (daughter-in-law: Penny) and Barbara Algood; and her grandson Michael Becken (granddaughter-in-law: Ashley). She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Aiden Becken and Madalyn Becken.
Gert grew up in Bamberg, Germany, then moved to the United States after marrying her husband, who was in the Army.
Gert was a devoted and loving mother, wife and homemaker. She worked as a night manager at Post Trailer Park for many years. Gert loved doing arts and crafts. Gert enjoyed gardening, especially growing her own tomatoes and cucumbers. Gert enjoyed taking daily walks on the River Walk.
Gert was loved by her family and friends and we'll all miss her. The family is very grateful to the staff at Morningside of Columbus and Columbus Hospice for the excellent and loving care that they provided. She will be laid to rest with her husband Ira at the Fort Benning Memorial Cemetery.
