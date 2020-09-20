1/1
Gertraudt Breutinger "Gert" Algood
1925 - 2020
Gertraudt "Gert" Breutinger
Algood
March 14, 1925-
September 14, 2020
Cataula, GA- Gertraudt "Gert" Breutinger Algood was born on March 14, 1925, at Geisfeld, Bamberg District, Germany. After living for 95 years, she died peacefully in her sleep on September 14, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Andreas Breutinger and Barbara Konig Breutinger, her sister Hedwig "Hedy" Huffman, sister Anna Weber, her brother Gallus Breutinger, and her brother Andreas Breutinger. She was also predeceased by her beloved husband Ira "Al" Junior Algood.
She is survived by her children Albert Algood (daughter-in-law: Penny) and Barbara Algood; and her grandson Michael Becken (granddaughter-in-law: Ashley). She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Aiden Becken and Madalyn Becken.
Gert grew up in Bamberg, Germany, then moved to the United States after marrying her husband, who was in the Army.
Gert was a devoted and loving mother, wife and homemaker. She worked as a night manager at Post Trailer Park for many years. Gert loved doing arts and crafts. Gert enjoyed gardening, especially growing her own tomatoes and cucumbers. Gert enjoyed taking daily walks on the River Walk.
Gert was loved by her family and friends and we'll all miss her. The family is very grateful to the staff at Morningside of Columbus and Columbus Hospice for the excellent and loving care that they provided. She will be laid to rest with her husband Ira at the Fort Benning Memorial Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Algood family.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 17, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
