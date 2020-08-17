Gertrude J.
Corley
January 11, 1929-
August 9, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Gertrude J. Corley, 91, transitioned her life Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Orchard View Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center. A Private Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 11:00 am at Green Acres Cemetery with Rev. Thaddeus T. Spencer, pastor of New Providence Baptist Church, officiating according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be Monday, August 17, 2020 from 2:00 until 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Corley was born to the late Mary Daugh and Thomas Jones in Columbus, GA. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of New Providence Baptist Church where she served until her health failed. Mrs. Corley was educated in the Muscogee County School System. She retired from Homer D. Cobb Memorial Hospital in Phenix City, AL as an Emergency Room Technician. Mrs. Corley was preceded by her parents; her beloved husband, George Corley; two sisters and two brothers. She leaves to cherish her precious memories her niece, Natalie Epps of Killen, TX; her nephew, Donald J. Smith, Columbus, GA; her special caregivers Lula Knight, Sylvia and Joe Walker; a special friend, Ms. Delores Glover; a numerous cousins and friends. Special thanks to Orchard View Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com
to sign the guest registry. Phone: (762) 524-7709.