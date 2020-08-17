1/1
Gertrude J. Corley
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gertrude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gertrude J.
Corley
January 11, 1929-
August 9, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Gertrude J. Corley, 91, transitioned her life Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Orchard View Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center. A Private Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 11:00 am at Green Acres Cemetery with Rev. Thaddeus T. Spencer, pastor of New Providence Baptist Church, officiating according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be Monday, August 17, 2020 from 2:00 until 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Corley was born to the late Mary Daugh and Thomas Jones in Columbus, GA. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of New Providence Baptist Church where she served until her health failed. Mrs. Corley was educated in the Muscogee County School System. She retired from Homer D. Cobb Memorial Hospital in Phenix City, AL as an Emergency Room Technician. Mrs. Corley was preceded by her parents; her beloved husband, George Corley; two sisters and two brothers. She leaves to cherish her precious memories her niece, Natalie Epps of Killen, TX; her nephew, Donald J. Smith, Columbus, GA; her special caregivers Lula Knight, Sylvia and Joe Walker; a special friend, Ms. Delores Glover; a numerous cousins and friends. Special thanks to Orchard View Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com to sign the guest registry. Phone: (762) 524-7709.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Green Acres Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
(762) 524-7709
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Clifford Murphy
Friend
August 14, 2020
My condolences to the Family of Sister Gertrude Corley. I learned so much from her regarding the Amaranth degree. I will cherished the memories of the times I spent with her and Sister Glover. She will be missed.
Scarlett Williams
Friend
August 14, 2020
May the memories carry you through this very difficult time.My condolences to the family May God fulfill his promise of binding up the broken hearted ( Isa 61:1)
August 14, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved