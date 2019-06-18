Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Humble Zion Missionary Baptist Church
Midway, GA
Gertrude Streater Obituary
Gertrude
Streater
June 25, 1949-
June 6, 2019
Philadelphia , PA- Ms. Gertrude Streater, 69, formerly of Midway, AL passed Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Philadelphia, PA.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Humble Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Midway, AL with Rev. Harvey T. Battle, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Streater was born June 25, 1949 to the late John Symour Streater and the late Mary Jane Streater. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Philadelphia, served in the United States Navy, attended Temple University, and was a Case Worker for the Common Wealth of Pennsylvania.
Survivors include two brothers, John Seymour Streater and Leon (Ida) Streater both of Midway, AL; one sister, Vivian (Lonnie) Cobb of Phenix City, AL and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 18, 2019
