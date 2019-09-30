Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilda Pavone Halley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilda Theresa Pavone Halley


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gilda Theresa Pavone Halley Obituary
Gilda Theresa
Pavone Halley
October 18, 1921-
September 27, 2019
Columbus, GA- Gilda Theresa Pavone Halley, 97, of Columbus, GA died Friday, September 27, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907.
Ms. Halley was born October 18, 1921 in Yonkers, NY daughter of the late Lavinio Pavone and Carolina DeRosa Pavone. She retired as an Office Assistant for Polychrome Corporation in Yonkers, NY.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Mario, Joseph and Pat "Patsy"; sisters Annette, Sylvia, Anna and Carolyn along with her son, Dennis Halley.
Survivors include her son, John Halley (Sue) of Waverly Hall, GA, daughter, Mary Halley of Baltimore, MD, grandchildren, Ian Halley (Katie) of Columbus, GA, Erin Halley of Savannah, GA, Jason Halley of Columbus, GA, Nelson Ruiz (Beverly) of Baltimore, MD, Bradley Hobbs (Julia) of Cataula, GA and Todd Flowers of Waverly Hall, GA, 8 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Those who wish may sign the on-line guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gilda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now