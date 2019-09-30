|
Gilda Theresa
Pavone Halley
October 18, 1921-
September 27, 2019
Columbus, GA- Gilda Theresa Pavone Halley, 97, of Columbus, GA died Friday, September 27, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907.
Ms. Halley was born October 18, 1921 in Yonkers, NY daughter of the late Lavinio Pavone and Carolina DeRosa Pavone. She retired as an Office Assistant for Polychrome Corporation in Yonkers, NY.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Mario, Joseph and Pat "Patsy"; sisters Annette, Sylvia, Anna and Carolyn along with her son, Dennis Halley.
Survivors include her son, John Halley (Sue) of Waverly Hall, GA, daughter, Mary Halley of Baltimore, MD, grandchildren, Ian Halley (Katie) of Columbus, GA, Erin Halley of Savannah, GA, Jason Halley of Columbus, GA, Nelson Ruiz (Beverly) of Baltimore, MD, Bradley Hobbs (Julia) of Cataula, GA and Todd Flowers of Waverly Hall, GA, 8 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 30, 2019