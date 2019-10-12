Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Stoe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Annie Stoe


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys Annie Stoe Obituary
Gladys Annie
Stoe
February 18, 1928-
October 9, 2019
Columbus, GA- Gladys Annie Stoe, 91, Columbus, GA passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at her residence.
Visitation will be held 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Monday, October 14, 2019 at McMullen Funeral home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907. Burial will follow at Parkhill Cemetery.
Gladys was born February 18, 1928 in Abbeville, AL the daughter of Earl and Louise Parker. Gladys worked at The Columbus Ledger Enquirer where she retired after more than 20 years of service. She was an avid Bingo player and loved watching western movies.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Ruth Mae Delfrate, Earline Higdon and one brother, CW Parker.
Gladys is survived by one sister, Jean Mooneyham, one son, Ronald Stoe (Brenda), one daughter, Debra Stoe (Carol), four grandchildren, Richard Stoe (Melodie), Sharon Stoe, Shelly Stoe-Foster, and James Clinton Stoe, seven great - grandchildren Megan, Samantha, Ciera, Lacyee, Shawn, Makayla and Caleb, along with four great great – grandchildren.
Those who wish may sign the on-line guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now