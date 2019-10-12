|
Gladys Annie
Stoe
February 18, 1928-
October 9, 2019
Columbus, GA- Gladys Annie Stoe, 91, Columbus, GA passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at her residence.
Visitation will be held 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Monday, October 14, 2019 at McMullen Funeral home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907. Burial will follow at Parkhill Cemetery.
Gladys was born February 18, 1928 in Abbeville, AL the daughter of Earl and Louise Parker. Gladys worked at The Columbus Ledger Enquirer where she retired after more than 20 years of service. She was an avid Bingo player and loved watching western movies.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Ruth Mae Delfrate, Earline Higdon and one brother, CW Parker.
Gladys is survived by one sister, Jean Mooneyham, one son, Ronald Stoe (Brenda), one daughter, Debra Stoe (Carol), four grandchildren, Richard Stoe (Melodie), Sharon Stoe, Shelly Stoe-Foster, and James Clinton Stoe, seven great - grandchildren Megan, Samantha, Ciera, Lacyee, Shawn, Makayla and Caleb, along with four great great – grandchildren.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 12, 2019