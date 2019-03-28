Gladys Inez

Plant

February 26, 1919-

March 24, 2019

Columbus, Ga.- Gladys Inez Plant, 100 of Columbus, Ga. died Sunday morning, March 24, 2019 at the Columbus Hospice House alongside her loving family.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Saturday, March 30, 2019 in the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, with the Rev. Jimmy Duke officiating. A private interment will be held in Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mrs. Plant was born February 26, 1919 in Abbeville, Alabama daughter of the late George Jackson and Bessie Strickland Jackson. She was a homemaker and former member of Hamp Stevens United Methodist Church where she was an active member of the WMU and the Mary Alice Arnold Sunday School Class. Mrs. Plant was a current member of Epworth United Methodist Church, Columbus, Ga. and the Wesley Sunday School Class.

Other than her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Plant, Sr., children Hilery Taylor, Joe Plant, Jr., Imogene Plant- Duke, sister, Vera Casteel, brothers, Reubin Jackson, Howard Jackson and a grandson, Steve Taylor, nephew Rubin Starling, Nieces, Kay Phillips and Brenda Johnson.

Survivors include her sisters, Myrtle Johnson, Mildred Phillips both of Columbus, Ga., brother, Aaron Jackson, Sr. of Columbus, Ga., sister-in-law, Sara Jackson of Columbus, Ga., daughter-in-law, Gere Taylor of Columbus, Ga., grandchildren, Debbie Harris (Jim), Todd Taylor, Rev. Jimmy Duke (Judy), Robbie Campbell, great-grandchildren, Taylor Harris, Rebecca Duke Barton, Mary Margaret Duke, Wes Campbell, Matt Campbell and Shannon Campbell , nieces and nephews, Julie McCrary (Tony), Pat Phillips (Jack), Juette Person, Jeanette Boulter, Aaron Jackson, Jr. great nieces and nephews, Bill Dietrich, Karin Milner (David), and Jill Nix (Cody), Alex Jackson, Thomas Jackson, Frank Starling and Lisa Skinner.

Flowers will be at accepted, those so desiring may make contributions to in memory of Gladys Inez Plant.

Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary