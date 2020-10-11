Gladys OdellStarlingSeptember 21, 1927-October 8, 2020Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Gladys Odell Starling, 93, of Columbus, Georgia passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Columbus, Georgia.A private service will be held.Mrs. Starling was born September 21, 1927 in Coffee County, Alabama to the late William Henry Goodson and Bessie Anderson Goodson. She graduated from Baker High School, retired from Bibb Manufacturing, enjoyed fishing, and spending time with her family. Mrs. Starling will be remebered as a devoted wife and mother.Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Robert Starling, and a son, Rodney Starling.Surviving are her children, Bruce (Rebecca) Starling, David (Debra) Starling, Gail (Allen) Blish, and Roger Dale (Leslie) Starling; a daughter in law, Charmin Starling; 9 grandchildren, Michelle Drake, Angie Starling, Chris Jones, Lexie Starling, Kyle Starling, Chad Starling, Ashley Starling, Eric Dale Starling, and Hunter Starling; several great grandchildren, and a devoted friend, Nell Hall.