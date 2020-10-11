1/
Gladys Odell Starling
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladys Odell
Starling
September 21, 1927-
October 8, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Gladys Odell Starling, 93, of Columbus, Georgia passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Columbus, Georgia.
A private service will be held.
Mrs. Starling was born September 21, 1927 in Coffee County, Alabama to the late William Henry Goodson and Bessie Anderson Goodson. She graduated from Baker High School, retired from Bibb Manufacturing, enjoyed fishing, and spending time with her family. Mrs. Starling will be remebered as a devoted wife and mother.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Robert Starling, and a son, Rodney Starling.
Surviving are her children, Bruce (Rebecca) Starling, David (Debra) Starling, Gail (Allen) Blish, and Roger Dale (Leslie) Starling; a daughter in law, Charmin Starling; 9 grandchildren, Michelle Drake, Angie Starling, Chris Jones, Lexie Starling, Kyle Starling, Chad Starling, Ashley Starling, Eric Dale Starling, and Hunter Starling; several great grandchildren, and a devoted friend, Nell Hall.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved