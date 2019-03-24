Glen

Murphy

July 24, 1926-

March 17, 2019

Chickasha, OK- Glen Doran Murphy, 92, survivor of WWII's Pacific Theater passed away Sunday, March 17th. He was born July 24, 1926 in Bolivar, Missouri.

Glen, having gone through the Great Depression could not walk away from a hungry face without buying them dinner. He had a plethora of jobs in his multifaceted career: farmer's son, preacher's chauffeur, race car driver, infantry scout, building tractors (he hated it enough to that he would rather people shot at him), rejoined the military to have a distinguished senior NCO career with a Pershing Missle battery.

He met his wife Edith holding back the Red Menace in Germany. They married in 1952 and celebrated 48 years together and five children.

After retiring in Columbus Georgia he helped build houses in Lake Bottom as a carpenter. He started working at Swift Spinning as a security guard and advanced to Manager of Quality Assurance. Even after retiring from a second career Glen could be found for several decades at the Y, coaching soccer, or working on projects at his children's houses.

Glen was proud of his children, his country, and his mustache. Perhaps not in that order when he was being fussed at. Happy to cut a rug or play the fool Glen never met a stranger (much to the dismay of a gentleman at the Memphis airport who was just trying to catch a nap). He loved to play Triple Yahtzee, visit casinos, go on cruises, and travel the world.

Though some have a sweet tooth, Glen had a sweet jaw. His kryptonite--any flavor of pie, malted milk balls and Butterfingers. Even after the most dedicated gluttons were walking from the holiday table, Glen was sampling desserts filling a pair of dessert dedicated stomachs. He also enjoyed trying beers from around the world.

Farewell, adieu, it is time to bid farewell to one of the last gentlemen from the Greatest Generation.

Glen is survived by all five of his children, Glen (Jennie) of Elizabeth, Colorado, Carmen (KD) of Chickasha, Oklahoma, Laura Garwood(Bryan) of Martinsville, Indiana, Rodney Blake (Cathy) of Columbus, Georgia, and Glenda Inscho (Tom) of Columbus, Georgia, seven grandchildren (Nicole, Adrian, Shanna, Rachel, Jason, Kevin, and Brandon) and 14 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind a family friend (though we consider her family) of 50 years, Eva, sister of his heart (and in-law) Roberta, and travelling companion Renate.

He is predeceased by his wife Edith, his parents, three brothers, and many friends.

The military funeral will take place on Monday, March 25, at Evergreen Memorial Park cemetery, 4500 St. Mary's Road at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 earlier the same day at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 4071 Macon Rd. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary