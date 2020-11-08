1/1
Glenda Galbreath
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenda
Galbreath
June 10, 19238-
November 5, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Glenda was born on June 10, 1938, to the late Ellis W. Pritchett and Cora L. Michell in Finley, TN. She attended Dyersburg High School in Dyersburg, TN and afterwards, attended The University of Tennessee, Martin Branch, majoring in business and working for the U.S. Engineers. She married C.W. (Sonny) Galbreath in 1958 as he was at the University of Tennessee Dental School. They moved to Fort Benning, then Columbus where she worked at the Social Security office, then managed her husband's dental office for 26 years. She also volunteered for the Crippled Children's Clinic for 7 years and held various offices in the Ladies Dental Auxiliary, the Sertoma Club, and the Columbus Alliance for Battered Women. She was in many Dixie Jubilees doing both choir and solo work. Glenda sang with the Soft Tones of Faith for several years and with the Dickens Carolers during the Christmas season and Evangel Temple church dramas. They were members of Evangel Temple Assembly of God Church where she sang in the choir.
Her greatest love was Jesus Christ, whom she served from the age of 5 yrs old. She was a loving and devoted wife, doting and passionate mother, and a steadfast, faithful friend to a group of ladies (claimed her 'sisters') who shared decades of life's journey through tears and laughter. To commemorate with an epitaph "she is one of whom the world was not worthy" (Heb 11:38).
She transitioned from earth to heaven on Thursday morning, November 5th, 2020. As heartbroken as we are 'for' ourselves, she has claimed the " greatest inheritance" for which she has lived her entire life. She had the opportunity to go to heaven in such a perfect way … completely the way she had hoped ... unexpected and quickly … and in her husband's arms. Her faithful early morning prayers for her family, friends, and country were already in God's heart before most had initiated their day.
She is survived by her husband, "Sonny" of 62 years, their faithful and protective canine, Gibbs, who they adopted from Paws, three children, Carla Bader-Henderson, Barry Galbreath, and Brent Galbreath (Anna), and three grandchildren, Banks Bader, Rachel Galbreath, and Caleb Galbreath (Laura).
Her son, Brent, will officiate at the service on Tuesday, November 10th at 10:30am at Evangel Temple Church Assembly of God Church here in Columbus. Visitation is at 9:30-10:30.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in honor of Glenda to your favorite charity, her church Evangel Temple AG, or Paws Animal Shelter in Columbus, GA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Evangel Temple Church Assembly of God Church
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Service
10:30 AM
Evangel Temple Church Assembly of God Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vance Brooks Funeral Home
4048 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907-2210
(706) 323-8152
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved