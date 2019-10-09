|
|
Glenda S.
Crawford
November 23, 1935-
October 6, 2019
Columbus, GA- Glenda S. Crawford, 83, of Columbus, GA passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Columbus Hospice House. A memorial service will be held at Vance Brooks Funeral Home, 4048 Macon Road, Columbus, GA on Thursday, October 10, 2019 beginning at 2:00 PM with Father Daniel O'Connell officiating. A private committal will conclude at Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM, one hour prior to the service.
Glenda was born on Saturday, November 23, 1935 in Griffin, GA to the late Glenn and Agnes Smith. She retired from CB&T where she was employed as a Wire Room Supervisor. Throughout her life, Glenda enjoyed spreading happiness to the people around her. The delicious meals she cooked and the beautiful gardens she grew were reflections of a creative and loving woman whose heart was warmed when she saw the smiles they produced. For a while, she also sold Mary Kay cosmetics. Glenda was a devout Catholic and a faithful member of Holy Family Church.
Other than her parents, Glenda is preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, John William Crawford, Sr.; son, Alan Stuart Crawford; and sister, Rilla Arrington.
Survivors include her daughters, Cynthia Crawford and Faye Crawford, both of Columbus, GA; and son, John Crawford, Jr. of Sugar Hill, GA.
The family would like to extend their most sincere thanks to Marian Williams for the genuine love and special friendship she gave to their mother.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the at http://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 9, 2019