|
|
Glenn David
Carden, Sr.
April 12, 1935 -
July 25, 2019
Columbus, GA- Glenn David Carden, Sr., 84 of Columbus, Georgia passed away on July 25, 2019.
How do you write an obituary for a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather who was the cornerstone of his family? You start by telling a story, just as he would have! His story! Mr. Glenn was a true southern gentleman who loved his family beyond words.
Mr. Glenn David Carden, Sr. was born in Hamilton, Georgia on April 12, 1935 to the late Glen Carden and Bessie Mae Blackman Carden. Born during the Great Depression, life was a struggle for everyone and school was an option until you reached the age where one was able to work and help at home in supporting the family. Family life in the country was not easy. Being from the rural area farming was the backbone of most families, and this is where Mr. Glenn acquired his passion for gardening and raising animals to include domestic and wildlife. As an adult, Mr. Glenn became his own boss as he was the owner and proprietor of Carden's Tree Service for many years until he passed the reins on to his son. Mr. Glenn married the love of his life, Mary Floyce Foster Carden in 1957, together they raised five children. Mr. Glenn loved being outdoors whether it was working with his tree service, farming on his farm in Richland with the help of his beloved pet donkey, Jack Daniels, or tending to his chickens. He is known to grow anything, with a very green thumb as one would say. Mr. Glenn never met a stranger. If you had the pleasure of meeting him, he was instantly your friend, with his great stories being told. Mr. Glenn will be greatly missed even though a part of his loving memory will live on through his great stories he shared.
Mr. Glenn leaves his loving legacy to his loving wife of 62 years, Mary Floyce Foster Carden; his loving children: Mary Floyce Scarbrough, Pamela Christina Cook, Deborah A. Guthrie, Glendora L. Michael, and Glenn David Carden, Jr.; his loving grandchildren: Tolbert A. (Jamie) Crowell, Benjamin Lancaster, Mary Ann (Brad) Parker, Jonathan (Grace) Michler, Ashley Narum, Kimberly (Travis) Clagg, and Glenn D. (Jessica) Carden, III; twenty loving great grandchildren; his sister, Helen E. Carden; his sister-in-law, Gloria Bush and numerous other relatives.
Family will visit with friends on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Striffler-Hamby in Columbus, Georgia. A service to celebrate Mr. Glenn's Life will be held graveside at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Parkhill Cemetery at Chapel of Pines Mausoleum.
To share one of your stories of how Mr. Glenn touched your life or words of comfort please share it with his family at www.shcolumbus.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 28, 2019