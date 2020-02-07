Home

Vance Brooks Funeral Home
4048 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907-2210
(706) 323-8152
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Evangel Temple
Glenn David McMurry


1954 - 2020
Glenn David
McMurry
February 9, 1954-
February 1, 2020
Buena Vista, GA- Glenn David McMurry, 65, of Buena Vista, GA passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Columbus Hospice House. A memorial service will be held at Evangel Temple, 5350 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA on Sunday, February 9, 2020 beginning at 2 PM with Pastor Dr. Paul Thomas officiating.
Glenn was born on February 9, 1954 in Columbus, GA to the late Thomas Carl McMurry and Martha Massengale McMurry. For over 50 years he provided his hometown the assurance of genuine care, professional expertise and true integrity when purchasing furniture. During the last half of his career, Glenn became well known in the community as the owner of McMurry's Furniture. He retired after 26 years of successful and dedicated service. Glenn enjoyed being in the great outdoors, fishing and hunting being two of his favorite past times. He attended Evangel Temple Assembly of God.
Glenn was an amazing man who always went out of his way to help others. He loved his family and cherished the times they spent together. This dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend will be greatly missed by those whose hearts he touched.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 24 years, Lorri McMurry; daughters, Angela Wright (Mike) of Savannah, GA, Holly Hicks (Andy) of Columbus, GA, and Miranda Gibson (Matthew) of Crestview, FL; sons, David McMurry (Christine) of Savannah, GA and Luke McMurry of Columbus, GA; stepson, Davin Green; brothers, Thomas Carl McMurry (Donna) of Suwanee, GA and Terry Lewis McMurry of Buford, GA; 11 grandchildren: Kaitlin, Kelsi, Gavin, Cole, Makenna, Parker, Rylee, Greyson, Ella, Lilly-Ann, and Carter.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 7, 2020
