Glenn Hearman

Cobb, Sr.

August 26, 1936-

February 20, 2019

MAUK, GEORGIA- Mr. Glenn Hearman Cobb, Sr., 82 of Mauk, GA, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Oakland Church of God at 11:00 AM with Rev. Mike Toomey and Rev. Terry Hudson officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at 10:00 AM.

Mr. Cobb was born August 26, 1936 to the late Wiley Thurston Cobb and Nellz Hughes in Dothan, AL. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, where he was stationed in Germany with the Army Corps of Engineers. During his tenure in the Army, Mr. Cobb had a top secret clearance, involving money and also was a transporter of dynamite and explosives, which many considered to be a suicide mission. Mr. Cobb was retired from Civil Service at Ft. Benning after many years of service. He was a Mason and enjoyed farming and coon hunting with his hounds, with which he won many awards. He often said that his best night's sleep was on the hood of his truck listening to his hounds.

Survivors include his children, Glenn Hearman Cobb, Jr. of Mauk, GA, Rodney Simmons of Buena Vista, GA and Deborah Denard of Phenix City, AL; a brother, Benny Cobb and his wife, Emma Jean of Waverly Hall, GA; two sisters, Nellie Cobb Holden of Shiloh, Ga and Pearly Cobb Watson of Murphy, NC; three grandchildren, Michelle Browning, Missy Browning and Michael Batts and several great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Please visit www.watsontantefuneralhome.com to sign the online guest register for Mr. Cobb.

Watson-Tante Funeral Home of Buena Vista, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary