Gloria Adams Obituary
Gloria
Adams
April 28, 1949-
August 7, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Gloria Ware Adams, 70, passed Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 11:00 am at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA. Rev. Hawthorne Reed of Elizabeth Mission Baptist Church will be officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday, August 16, 2019 from 1:00 until 6:00 pm with a Family Hour from 4:00 until 6:00 pm. Mrs. Adams was the daughter of Hattie Mae Ware and the late Cleveland Ware, born on April 28, 1949 in Richland, GA. She was married to the late John R. Adams on July 26, 1966. Mrs. Adams was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Richland, GA and Gethsemane Baptist Church in Columbus, GA. She is preceded by her father and her husband. Mrs. Adams leaves to cherish her precious memories her loving mother, Hattie Mae Ware; a son, John Demetrius (Tammy) Adams; a daughter, Sonya LaKeisha (George) Hamilton; siblings, Gwendolyn Ware Brehon, Corrine Archibald and Cleveland Edgar Ware; three grandsons, Darius Adams, Dominique Walton and Zachary Walton; an aunt, Minnie Lee Moses; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 16, 2019
