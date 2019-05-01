Home

Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Graveside service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Parkhill Cemetery at Chapel of Pines Mausoleum
Gloria Jones Henninger


Gloria Jones Henninger Obituary
Gloria Jones
Henninger
October 14, 1942 -
April 28, 2019
Columbus, GA- Gloria Jones Henninger, 76 of Columbus, Georgia died on Sunday, April 28, 2019. She was born on October 14, 1942 in Chipley, Florida to the late Katie Pauline Etheridge Jones and William W. Jones. Gloria has lived in Columbus most of her life. She worked as a secretary for the transportation department in civil service at Fort Benning. Gloria was married to the late Mark Henninger and was a member of Columbus First Seventh Day Adventist Church.
She is survived by her children: Richard (Robin) Bushman of Sharpsburg, Georgia and Nancee Ranee Bushman of Columbus, Georgia; grandson, James "Jay" (Nicole) McKnight; her aunt, Sarah (Earl) Pope of Smiths, Alabama.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 PM in Parkhill Cemetery at Chapel of Pines Mausoleum with Pastor Keith Trumbo officiating.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 1, 2019
