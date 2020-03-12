|
|
Ms. Gloria Maggie
James
September 04, 1946-
March 07, 2020
Seale , Alabama- Gloria Maggie James was born in Fort Mitchell, Alabama on September 04, 1946 to the late Henry Lee and Carrie James.
Homegoing Service will be Friday March 13, 2020 1:00 pm EDT at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Fort Mitchell, Alabama . Reverend Frederick Small Officiating. Visitation Is today from 1-7pm Battle & Battle Funeral Home.
Maggie confessed Christ and joined the church at an early age and was a devoted member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. She served many years as a member of the Antioch Senior Choir.
On Saturday, March 07, 2020, Maggie heard the voice of Jesus saying, "Servant of God, Well Done. You have fought a good fight come on home."
Maggie leaves to cherish her memory her devoted daughter Dr. Veronder (Jerry) Jones of Fayetteville, Georgia; two grandchildren, Yasha Jones and Jared Jones of Fayetteville, Georgia; a devoted sister Dorothy Sneed of Seale, Alabama; a sister Rosie Warren; a devoted niece Gretter Sneed, nieces, Ann (Fred) Johnson, Agnes Ezell, Christine Lewis, and Marilyn; three nephews, Willie (Felicia) Sneed, Jackey (Penny) James, and Mark James; and a host of great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 12, 2020