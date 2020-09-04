1/1
Gloria Marie Ford Holmes
1930 - 2020
Gloria Marie Ford
Holmes
April 16, 1930-
August 29, 2020
Columbus, GA- Sister Gloria Ford Holmes, 90, transitioned her life Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Columbus Hospice. A Private Funeral Service will be held Sunday, September 6, 2020 2:00 pm at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA. Rev. Dr. Curtis Crocker, Jr., Senior Pastor of Metropolitan Baptist Church, will be officiating. Interment will follow at Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 4:00 until 5:00 pm at the funeral home. The family ask that everyone wears a mask and practice social distancing. Mrs. Holmes was born April 16, 1930 to the late William and Mary Elizabeth Ford in Columbus, GA. She attended Claflin Elementary School, a proud 1947 graduate of William Henry Spencer High School and a graduate of the Booker T. Washington School of Practical Nursing. Mrs. Holmes worked 35 years as a Licensed Practical Nurse for two doctors, Dr. Calvin Thrash and Dr. Theo Jack McGee. She was a lifelong member of Metropolitan Baptist Church, where she was a Deaconess, Willing Worker and served on the Usher Board. Mrs. Holmes was married to Arnold "Runt" Holmes for 57 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and loved by all. Mrs. Holmes was preceded by her parents; her beloved husband and her brother, William T. Ford, Jr. She leaves to cherish her precious memories her daughters, Wanda Joyce (Nick) Holmes and Arlene (Jefferson, Jr.) Holmes Leonard; grandsons, Jefferson E. (Letitia) Leonard III and Arnold Keith (Kintrea) Leonard; a great-granddaughter, Nijaye; nieces, Cynthia (Richard) Ford Smith and Gwendolyn Faye (Melden) Ford Owens. Special thanks to Dr. Tarun Chaudhury, St. Francis/Emory Healthcare 3rd North, Columbus Hospice and Yvonne Dixon, devoted caregiver and host of other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com to sign the guest registry. Phone: (762) 524-7709.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 4, 2020.
