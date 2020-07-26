Mrs. Gloria
Stroy
December 10, 1943-
July 20, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Gloria Jean Gibbons Stroy of Columbus transitioned home peacefully Monday at Columbus Hospice. She was 76 years of age.
The daughter of Ellis, Sr. and Susanna Epps Gibbons, Mrs. Stroy was born in Columbus, GA, educated in the public schools and was a proud and devoted graduate of William H. Spencer High School in 1962. Gloria had both aspirations, intellect, and a gracious spirit of servitude; after high school she decided to use her God given attributes to make a better life for herself, her family, and in essence take her earthly assignment. In 1962, Gloria was accepted into The Medical Center School of Nursing. In 1965 she graduated as a certified Registered Nurse, and had a long professional career of more than 33 years at the Columbus Medical Center (Piedmont Midtown); in Main Nursery where she rose in ranks to a supervisory position before retiring in 1998.
Upon professional retirement Gloria went on to work full-time in God's Kingdom. She was a member of Galilee Baptist Church for over 50 years where she served diligently in several capacities: a member of the Senior Choir, Mission Circle, Kitchen Committee, and Floral Advisor. She could also be considered an Angel of Mercy; always willing to visit the sick and shut in church members, friends, and family. Her spirit of servitude was broad, both spiritually and socially. She was an original member of the William H. Spencer High School Alumni Association, Inc. founded 1989 in true Spencerian pride, devotion, and administration of the late, William R. Flewellen, where she served in the capacity of secretary, assisted with numerous fund raisers, the Heritage Bowl; (Carver/Spencer Game) activities, the all class reunion committee, the William H. Spencer House Restoration Committee secretary, and a member of the Spencer High School Golden Owlettes. Also actively involved in the community as well, she worked proudly and diligently in The Columbus City Hospital Medical Center Nurse's Alumni and The Black Nurse's Association.
Her lifetime achievements and awards are vast, however, the family wishes to highlight Gloria as a "1999 WTVM 9 Special Friends" award recipient for dedicated service to the city of Columbus and her professional and personal success, a Lifetime Member of Spencer Alumni Association Award, and a member of the Columbus Police Department Neighborhood Watch Program.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Staff Sergeant David Story.
She is survived by two loving and devoted children, Cherryl Smith (Frank) and Bobby Copenny (Melanie). A loving niece Marcia Blanding (Baker), two grandchildren, Ebonee Banks and Trey Jett; honorary grandchildren, Baker C. Blanding and Anna J. Blanding; one great granddaughter, Sanaa M.N. Chambers; a loving devoted brother, best friend, and life-long side kick, Willie E. Gibbons (Barcenia); two special sisters-in-laws, Cornelia Ann Stroy and Betty Stroy; special niece and nephews, Donna Walton-Stroy, Donald Stroy, Ronald B. Stroy (LaShirl), Robert Stroy, also nieces Felicia Snelling-Hicks, Gloria Snelling and Mary Hushie (Albert); devoted friends to include, Juanita Chivis, Yvonne Walton, Elementa Butler, Edith Coleman, Clementine Mayfield, Gloria Snipes, Wilma Mayfield Brown, Katrina Shingles, Jasmine Lawrence, and Antonio Perry.
A heartfelt and sincere thank you to Dr. Prima Foster, Dr. Carl Foster, and the staff of Capri Medical from the family, for outstanding and loving medical care.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Stroy will be Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Progressive Chapel with Rev. Chad D. Bryant officiating. The interment will follow in Main Post Cemetery. Visitation is Sunday, 1 til 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed online at progressivefuneralhome.com
.