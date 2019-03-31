Gloria Tillman

Slaughter

February 5, 1927-

March 28, 2019

Pittsview, AL- Gloria Tillman Slaughter, 92, of Pittsview, AL passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, March 28, 2019 in the comfort of her home while surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Slaughter was born February 5, 1927 in Phenix City, AL, daughter of the late Samuel Tillman and Alma Thornton Tillman. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her only son, Michael Scott Slaughter, brothers, Clarence Tillman and John Tillman, and three sisters, Betty McCown, Madge Knowles, and Barbara Moss.

She is survived by loving and devoted husband of 77 years, Dock B. Slaughter of Pittsview, AL, three granddaughters, Paige Bonner, Shannon Edwards, and Emily Slaughter, daughter-in-law, Rita Slaughter, (8) great grandchildren, (2) great great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

During her employment, she worked as a secretary to the publisher at the Ledger Enquirer and as Political Secretary for the campaign of Ed Smith as Governor of Georgia and Earl Cock running as Senator of Georgia. Her chief interest in life was managing the renovation of her 100-year-old home in Pittsview which began in 1965. She worked tirelessly sanding, painting, and supervising work crews. She traveled the south to find treasures of other historic houses that would fit the image she envisions for hers. A staircase from Troy, AL, the wood, door frames, and molding came from the 109-year-old Huges house, an historical home in Columbus, GA. She loved everyone, her neighbors, friends, and her family.

Her "Fulfillment" was these words express: The man who built this house of mine a hundred years ago with Christian doors of smooth clear pine and chestnut timbers, row on row. Whose ocean hauled the brick and lime who squared the hearth's broad stone could not foresee that fate and time would someday make it all my own. Of course, he knew that it would stay here, on its sturdy sills, long after his last spring should lay her fragrant mornings on the hills. So even if he did not know just who its owners were to be, I'll still maintain that years ago, he planned and built this for me, "My Home"

The Slaughter family plans a private remembrance time later for Mrs. Gloria Tillman Slaughter. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019