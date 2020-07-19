Glynis LeVon
Weaver
09/05/1967-
07/15/2020
Waverly Hall, GA- Glynis LeVon Weaver, 52, was born on September 5, 1967 to Glen and Mary Weaver in Columbus, GA. A funeral will be held at Vance Brooks Funeral Home, 4048 Macon Road, Columbus, GA on Monday, July 20, 2020 beginning at 11:00 AM with Pastor Ken Savage officiating. The interment will conclude at Geneva City Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, July 20, 2020 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM, one hour prior to the service.
Glynis attended Hardaway High School in Columbus, GA, going through the Special Education department. She loved Hannah Montana and Michael Jackson. She resided at Oakview Nursing Home where she enjoyed listening to music, coloring, playing bingo, and wheeling up and down the halls. Glynis had beautiful paintings that were framed. Her favorite food was tacos!
She leaves behind her sister, Michele Ligon Morgan and brother-in-law, O'Neal Morgan; stepmother, Lawannah Weaver; niece, Veronica Tuszynski; Aunt Marjorie and Uncle Joe; cousins; uncles, Sonny, Bennie, and Rainey; aunts, Sarah, Sue, and Marion; and many friends.
We are grateful to the Oakview Nursing Home for their continuous care for the last few years.
Glynis is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Weaver; her father, Glen Weaver; grandmothers, Mary Will Robinson (Dewey Robinson) and Ollie Weaver (Homer Weaver); aunt, Joyce Turner; uncles, Fermon, Ralph, and Dave; Aunt Gladys; cousins, Michael Bruce Robinson and Jeremy Robinson; aunt, Betty Robinson: Uncle Charles, Aunt Faye, and several Weaver cousins.
Flowers will be accepted and/or donations may be made as an honorarium to the Geneva Cemetery, PO Box 42, Geneva, GA 31810.
.