Grace Hollomon
Garrett
April 23, 1922-
August 12, 2019
Opelika, AL- Grace Hollomon Garrett, 97, Columbus, Georgia, died Monday, August 12, 2019, in Opelika, Alabama, at the home of her daughter-in-law. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 3 P.M. at Striffler Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, Georgia, with Rev. Carl Howard officiating. Burial will follow at Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral.
Grace was born April 23, 1922, in Stewart County, Georgia, to Ethel McGlaun Hollomon and Clarence Mack Hollomon. She graduated from Jordan Vocational High School in 1941. She was retired from Corporate Income Division, North Carolina State Revenue. Grace was a member of Living Grace United Methodist Church, Columbus, Georgia.
In addition to her parents, her husband of 62 years, A. Jeff Garrett, Sr. and son, A. Jeff Garrett, Jr., preceded Grace in death.
Grace is survived by daughter Nancy Brewbaker and husband Gary, of Gastonia, NC; daughter-in-law Debbie Garrett of Opelika, AL; grandchildren Michelle Cobb (Chris), Todd Brewbaker, Jeff Garrett II (Tara), Erin Tidwell (Rawlings), Abbey Jones (Brad), Ryan Brewbaker; great grandchildren Hayden Cobb, Tobe Garrett, Riley Cobb, Grayson Tidwell, Ethan Jones, Ollie J. Garrett, Aiden Jones, and Baby Tidwell; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Encompass Health of Auburn, Alabama, 2312 Center Hills Drive, Suite B, Opelika, AL 36801, or to N. Columbus Boys Club, 1309 29th Street, Columbus, GA 31904.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Garrett family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 14, 2019