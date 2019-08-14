Home

POWERED BY

Services
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Garrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Hollomon Garrett


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace Hollomon Garrett Obituary
Grace Hollomon
Garrett
April 23, 1922-
August 12, 2019
Opelika, AL- Grace Hollomon Garrett, 97, Columbus, Georgia, died Monday, August 12, 2019, in Opelika, Alabama, at the home of her daughter-in-law. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 3 P.M. at Striffler Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, Georgia, with Rev. Carl Howard officiating. Burial will follow at Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral.
Grace was born April 23, 1922, in Stewart County, Georgia, to Ethel McGlaun Hollomon and Clarence Mack Hollomon. She graduated from Jordan Vocational High School in 1941. She was retired from Corporate Income Division, North Carolina State Revenue. Grace was a member of Living Grace United Methodist Church, Columbus, Georgia.
In addition to her parents, her husband of 62 years, A. Jeff Garrett, Sr. and son, A. Jeff Garrett, Jr., preceded Grace in death.
Grace is survived by daughter Nancy Brewbaker and husband Gary, of Gastonia, NC; daughter-in-law Debbie Garrett of Opelika, AL; grandchildren Michelle Cobb (Chris), Todd Brewbaker, Jeff Garrett II (Tara), Erin Tidwell (Rawlings), Abbey Jones (Brad), Ryan Brewbaker; great grandchildren Hayden Cobb, Tobe Garrett, Riley Cobb, Grayson Tidwell, Ethan Jones, Ollie J. Garrett, Aiden Jones, and Baby Tidwell; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Encompass Health of Auburn, Alabama, 2312 Center Hills Drive, Suite B, Opelika, AL 36801, or to N. Columbus Boys Club, 1309 29th Street, Columbus, GA 31904.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Garrett family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Download Now