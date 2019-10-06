Home

Vance Brooks Funeral Home
3738 Hwy 431 N.
Phenix City, AL 36867
(334) 298-0668
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Concord Baptist Church
321 Lee Road 251
Salem, AL
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Concord Baptist Church
321 Lee Road 251
Salem, AL
Grace Mills Koon


1929 - 2019
Grace Mills Koon Obituary
Grace Mills
Koon
January 28, 1929-
October 4, 2019
Salem, AL- Grace Mills Koon, 90, of Salem, Alabama passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, October 4, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 pm EDT Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Concord Baptist Church, 321 Lee Road 251, Salem, AL with Rev. Bud Passmore and Rev. Curt Mize officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Eastern time, one hour prior to the service, at the church.
Grace Mills Koon was born January 28, 1929 in Columbus, Georgia to parents Durwood and Maude Mills. Grace was a graduate of Central High School, University of Montevallo, Auburn University and the Realtor Institute. She taught Home Economics and English at Central High School in Phenix City, AL for several years. After leaving Central High School, she worked at Phenix Realty Company for 25 years. Grace also enjoyed volunteer work with Russell Baptist Association, Russell County Extension Service and as an Ambassador for Phenix City/Russell County Chamber of Commerce. She was an active member of Concord Baptist Church, where she was involved over the years with missions, Vacation Bible School, library, teaching and greeting.
Grace enjoyed traveling, sewing and caring for her family and others. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and perseverance through adverse circumstances with a good attitude. Grace's favorite scripture was 1 Corinthians 10:13 because "God has been faithful in so many circumstances throughout my life".
Her son, Allen Koon predeceased her. At the time of Allen's death he was married to former Deborah Trimback.
Survivors include Neil D. Koon her husband of 69 years, daughter Mary Jayne Rudd (Jerry), son Jonathan Koon (Kelly); Grandchildren Shannon Catrett (Michael) and their son Chase, Austin Koon, Cole Koon and Gracyn Koon; several beloved nieces and nephews.
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to LH Koon Memorial Scholarship Fund at University of Mobile, 5735 College Parkway, Mobile, AL 36613 or the favorite .
Condolences may be left at www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019
