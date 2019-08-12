|
|
Grace T.
Davis
July 19, 1952-
August 8, 2019
Midland, GA- Mrs. Grace T. Davis, 67, of Midland, GA passed on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center. Funeral service for Mrs. Davis will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church, 831 6th Avenue, Columbus. Rev. Emmett Aniton, Pastor will be officiating. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park, 4500 St. Mary's Road, Columbus according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the funeral home located at 927 - 5th Avenue, Columbus. Funeral procession will depart from the residence at 11:15 AM.
Mrs. Grace T. Davis was born on July 19, 1952 in Ideal, GA to the late M.W. Turner and Matilda Turner. She received her high school diploma from D. F. Douglas High School in Montezuma, GA and received her B.S. in Education from Ft. Valley State College in Ft. Valley, GA. Mrs. Davis furthered her education by pursuing her Masters of Education from Georgia State University and a Masters of Social Work from Valdosta State University. She was a proud Silver Star member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
Mrs. Grace Davis worked as a Social Worker for 34 years at New Horizons Behavioral Health and MHN Government Services.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories a faithful and devoted husband, Norman Davis; two children, Tiffany (Hanif) Poke and Jeremy C. Davis; four sisters, Shirley McLean, Roselle, NJ, Mary (Jerry) Maynard, Gallatin, TN, Peggy Clay, Peachtree Corners, GA and Debra Turner, Lithonia, GA; three brothers, Jerome (Marvalene) Turner, Oglethorpe, GA, Kenneth (Earnestine) Turner, Roberta, GA, Douglas (Marva) Turner), Warner Robins, GA; three grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 12, 2019