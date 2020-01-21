|
Grady
Reed, Jr.
June 15, 1943-
January 12, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Grady Reed, Jr., 76, of Columbus, GA, passed Sunday, January 12, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church, Columbus,GA, with Rev. Mark Walker, pastor and Rev. Bobby Rutledge, officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Reed was born June 15, 1943 in Bernice, LA to the late Grady Reed, Sr. and the late Armillia Dunwood Reed. He served in the United States Army, worked as a correctional officer and was a member of the Modern Free & Accepted Masons of the World, Inc.
Survivors include his wife, Rose Reed; six daughters, Nannette Simmons, Grayce Reed, Melissa Reed, Chearinena (Reginald) Reed Murphy, Regina Reed, and Ashanti Tapley; two sons, Grady (Shay) Reed III and Uriel (Beverly) Reed; four siblings, Ada Tellis, Johnnie Mae Broadous, Shadraek Reed and Ike Reed; 25 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 21, 2020