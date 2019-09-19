|
|
Greg
Grandstaff
February 14, 1959-
September 07, 2019
Columbus, GA- Greg Grandstaff, 60, of Columbus, GA passed away Saturday, September 07, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon Friday, September 20, 2019 in the Mill Room of Striffler-Hamby with Reverend Eddie Bray officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Ft. Michel National cemetery at 2:00pm.
Mr. Grandstaff was born February 14, 1959 in Vanwert, Ohio. He would join the military and serve his country proudly in the U.S Army. He would marry the love of his life and best friend Jullene Lawrence on October 30, 1998. He worked in construction for over twenty five years with Action Building and Banner Buildings. Greg enjoyed watching football, woodworking, and rock music.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Grandstaff. Survivors include his wife, Jullene Grandstaff; three children, Scott Grandstaff, Travis Grandstaff, Robert Grandstaff; mother, Hellen Grandstaff; one brother, Jeff Grandstaff; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 19, 2019