Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
3:30 PM
Macedonia Christian Ministries
Gregory Ingersoll


1959 - 2020
Gregory Ingersoll Obituary
Gregory
Ingersoll
March 30, 1959-
February 24, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Gregory Ingersoll transitioned home Monday at his residence. He was 60 years of age.
The son of the late Mr. Jesse Ingersoll and Ms. Rosa Baldwin Ingersoll, "Greg" was born in Columbus, GA and was a 1977 graduate of Mt. Olive High School. He was a member of Mother Mary Mission Catholic Church and currently attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. He was employed for over 14 years at Home Depot as a Sales Associate and was also the owner/operator, alone with his father and Uncle Joe, of Ingersoll Vault Company in Phenix City.
He was an avid Drag Race enthusiast who travelled extensively throughout the southeast following the sport. He was a member of the Modern Free and Accepted Masons. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Alexander; a brother, Gromakio Ingersoll and a niece, Ryeika Ingersoll. Surviving his departure with cherished memories, include: his wife of 18 years, Mrs. Taneshia Fitch Ingersoll; a daughter, Madison Ingersoll; two sons, Jorrin Ingersoll and Marcus Alexander; three grandchildren, Marcel, Marcus and Londyn; one brother, Tyrone Baldwin (Tonya); four sisters, Cynthia Baldwin, Gwinette Ingersoll Hilson; Gwendolyn Ingersoll and Geowarnia Ingersoll Hatchett (Anthony); his father and mother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Edward and Betty Fitch; a host of loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Ingersoll will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at Macedonia Christian Ministries with the interment following at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. James E. Allen pastor will officiate. The visitation is Friday, 2 til 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 27, 2020
