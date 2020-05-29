Gregory
Thompson
April 4, 1964-
May 19, 2020
Woodbridge, VA- Mr. Gregory Allen Thompson, 56, formerly of Columbus, GA passed Wednesday, May, 19, 2020 in Woodbridge, VA.
A private service will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Thompson was born April 4, 1964 in Ft. Benning, GA to the late SFC Jesse and the late Jessie D. Thompson. He was a 1982 graduate of Columbus High School, member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Arlington, VA, served in the United States Air Force, graduated from National Louis University, worked as a Civil Service Employee, Chief of the United States Air Force Art Program at the Pentagon, was a Security Officer at the U.S. State Department, Washington, D.C. and was co-owner of Made to Measure with Howard Wallace.
Survivors include son, Giovanni Thompson; two sisters, Elizabeth Thompson-Holt and Veneda Thompson; two brothers, Michael Thompson and Walter Thompson; one aunt; one great uncle; two devoted friends, Howard Wallace and Harriet Stephens; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 29, 2020.