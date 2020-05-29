Gregory Thompson
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory
Thompson
April 4, 1964-
May 19, 2020
Woodbridge, VA- Mr. Gregory Allen Thompson, 56, formerly of Columbus, GA passed Wednesday, May, 19, 2020 in Woodbridge, VA.
A private service will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Thompson was born April 4, 1964 in Ft. Benning, GA to the late SFC Jesse and the late Jessie D. Thompson. He was a 1982 graduate of Columbus High School, member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Arlington, VA, served in the United States Air Force, graduated from National Louis University, worked as a Civil Service Employee, Chief of the United States Air Force Art Program at the Pentagon, was a Security Officer at the U.S. State Department, Washington, D.C. and was co-owner of Made to Measure with Howard Wallace.
Survivors include son, Giovanni Thompson; two sisters, Elizabeth Thompson-Holt and Veneda Thompson; two brothers, Michael Thompson and Walter Thompson; one aunt; one great uncle; two devoted friends, Howard Wallace and Harriet Stephens; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 28, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved