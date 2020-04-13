|
Gussie Albritton
Cone
May 22, 1922-
April 11, 2020
Columbus, GA- Gussie Albritton Cone went to be with her Savior on April 11, 2020. She was 97 years old and passed away peacefully at her residence in Ellerslie, GA. She was born on May 22, 1922 to Lester and Mary Melissa Albritton of Taylor County, GA. She is preceded in death by Freddie Auston Cone, her loving husband of 64 years, her son, John Gregory Cone, and her great-granddaughter, Grace Elizabeth Hayes. She is also preceded in death by her sisters Louise Davis and Mae Adams and her brothers Walter Albritton and George Albritton.
She is survived by her brothers, Jack Albritton (Patsy) and Hinton Albritton (Earline); her children, Patricia Silverstein (Gene), Freddie Cone (Elaine) and Sharon Brandenburg (Mike); her grandchildren Edward Hollingsworth, Freddie Wayne Cone, Jr. (Sabrina), Susan Cone Williams (David), Amy Cason, Ginger Brandenburg Hayes (Adam), Christy Cone Roper (Jacob) and Jonathan Cone; and twenty great-grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter and many nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by those who loved and cared for her throughout her days and nights. She was very vocal about her love and appreciation for Frances, Joann, Evelyn, Ivy Kate, Deloris, and Lauren.
Gussie was a loving mom and grandmother. Her sweet and fun-loving spirit was enjoyed by many and will be greatly missed. "Mama G," as she was called by her grandchildren and many others, was a wonderful cook, a fun playmate and an avid reader. She loved her family and Jesus with all her heart.
Due to the current health crisis, a private burial service will be held at Parkhill Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Columbus Hospice or a .
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 13, 2020