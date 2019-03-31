Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
Opelika, AL
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
Opelika, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gussie Motley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gussie "Anne" Motley


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gussie "Anne" Motley Obituary
Gussie "Anne"

Motley
January 2, 1936-
March 28, 2019
Opelika, Alabama- Anne Motley, 83, passed away on March 28, 2019 in Opelika, Alabama. Visitation will take place at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home in Opelika, Alabama on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. CST. Funeral will take place at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery.
Anne was the daughter to the Eulys Langster Coxwell, Sr. and Gussie Lavenia Bradberry. She was mother to the late Betty Ann Foshee, the late Roger Lamar Motley, Jr. and the late Dawn Motley. She was also sister to Eulys L. Coxwell Jr. and Betty Hodge.
Anne's grandchildren include, Michael Motley, Melanie Thomas, Amanda Sanders, and Addison Sanders; and Great-grandchildren include, Luke Motley and Lee Thomas.
Anne was the loving inspiration of her family.
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home of Opelika, Alabama is directing.
www.FrederickDean.com
Funerals & Cremations
Since 1900
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.