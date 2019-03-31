|
Gussie "Anne"
Motley
January 2, 1936-
March 28, 2019
Opelika, Alabama- Anne Motley, 83, passed away on March 28, 2019 in Opelika, Alabama. Visitation will take place at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home in Opelika, Alabama on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. CST. Funeral will take place at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery.
Anne was the daughter to the Eulys Langster Coxwell, Sr. and Gussie Lavenia Bradberry. She was mother to the late Betty Ann Foshee, the late Roger Lamar Motley, Jr. and the late Dawn Motley. She was also sister to Eulys L. Coxwell Jr. and Betty Hodge.
Anne's grandchildren include, Michael Motley, Melanie Thomas, Amanda Sanders, and Addison Sanders; and Great-grandchildren include, Luke Motley and Lee Thomas.
Anne was the loving inspiration of her family.
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home of Opelika, Alabama is directing.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019