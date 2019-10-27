|
|
Guy J.
Dillard, Jr., MD
March 26, 1936-
October 21, 2019
Stuart, FL- Age 83, passed peacefully at Hospice House in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Born in Columbus, GA to Guy J. Dillard, Sr., M.D. and Estelle J. Dillard. Guy attended Duke University and the Medical College of Georgia. He was a Captain in the Air Force. Dr. Dillard and his family moved to Juno Beach, Florida in 1968. He practiced medicine in Palm Beach and Martin counties for over 45 years.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, nephew William Coley Knight, and niece, Leslie Dillard Knight. He is survived by his son, Randall Lee Dillard and wife, Joyce, of Vero Beach, FL; daughters, Kelly Flythe of Jacksonville, FL, Laura Gruber of Savannah, GA, Rebecca Nolan and husband, Patrick, of Atlanta, GA, Leslie Ward and husband, Bill, of Atlanta, GA and Karen Dillard of Savannah, GA; grandchildren, Brianna, Maggie, Chance, Allison, Hunter, Lindsey, Abbigail, Christian, and Joshua; great-grandchildren, Eva, Chance, Jr., Nicholas, Ella, and Estelle; his sister, Jane Dillard Knight, and nephews, John Steverson Knight and Robert Dillard Knight all of Columbus, GA.
Funeral services are being arranged by Strunk Funeral Homes and Crematory, Vero Beach, FL Guest book available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com A burial service is planned for November 9th at Parkhill Cemetery, Columbus, GA
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 27, 2019