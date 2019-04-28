Guy Lamar

Preston

March 24, 1932-

April 25, 2019

Columbus, GA- Guy Lamar Preston, age 87, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Thursday April 25, 2019. Guy was born March 24, 1932 in Buena Vista, GA to his late parents, Nata Kittrel Preston and Watson Preston. Guy proudly served his country as a Corporal in the US Army, serving in Korean . Guy had a great work ethic and was President of The Georgia Company. He loved his family and spending time with them. Guy was loved and will be missed by all who knew him.

Along with his parents, Guy was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Ann Pate Preston. He is survived by; son Guy Preston, Jr; daughter-in-law Laura Preston; step-daughter Maria (Charles) Free; grandson Guy Preston, III; granddaughter Crystal (Jeff) Renard and grandson Joshua Schelling.

A visitation for family and friends for Guy will be held Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Striffler-Hamby, 4071 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA. A Grave side Celebration of Guy's life will occur Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Parkhill Cemetery, 4261 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA 31907.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019