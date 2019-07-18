Gwandras L.

Harris

September 28, 1953-

July 12, 2019

Columbus, GA- Ms. Gwandras L. Harris transitioned home Friday at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center. She was 65 years of age.

The daughter of Eddie W. Fagin and Dorothy Davis, Mrs. Harris was born in Pensacola, FL where she was a 1971 graduate of Pensacola High School. She was a U. S. Army Veteran who served between 1971-1977 as a communication specialist and was currently employed as a Supply Technian with Civil Services at Ft. Benning, Georgia. She was of Baptist faith.

Surviving her departure with cherished memories include: her children, Wykanda Harris, Will H. Harris III and Wurlan Harris; eight grandchildren, Keonda, Rayquion, Waquay, Wandray, Raymeir, Rayven, Noah and Willaya; two great grandchildren, Noah II and King; a brother, Halbert Fagin (Michelle); three sisters, Dalpha Bailey, Zephneah Casher (Earnest) and Camelia Fagin; lots of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A Memorial Celebration for Mrs. Harris will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kelly Hill Chapel, Ft. Benning, GA with a visitation following til 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be Monday, July 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 18, 2019