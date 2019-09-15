|
Gwendolyn A.
Ferguson
August 24, 1956-
September 9, 2019
Columbus, GA- Ms. Gwendolyn A. Thompson Ferguson transitioned home peacefully Monday at St. Francis Hospital. She was 63 years of age.
The daughter of Mrs. Elizabeth Thompson of Columbus and the late Sgt. Scedell Thompson, Ms. Ferguson was born in Ft. Ord, CA and was a 1974 graduate of Kendrick High School. She obtained her Master of Cosmetology degree from Columbus Technical College. She received her Bachelors degree from Troy University and was an Instructor at both Columbus Technical College and Southeastern Beauty School. Ms. Ferguson formerly served as the Director of Easter Seals of West Georgia and was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church where she served as past president of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League. She was a member of the Columbus Metro Duplicate Bridge Club, the Challengers Bridge Group, and was a quilter at the Gallops Adult Recreation Center. She also volunteered at the Columbus River Center. She was always ready to help others and was a true and lovable human being.
Other than her father, she was preceded in death by her son, Deon Thompson, a Godson, Grayson Brundage, and two siblings, Ronnie Thompson and Brenda Thompson. Survivors include: her devoted partner, Mary Frady; mother, Mrs. Elizabeth Thompson; two sisters, Jacqueline Thompson (Charles) and Cynthia Thompson; beloved nieces and nephews, LaDonna Denmark (Ralph), Alicia Biggers (Travis), Donnis Jones and Jeremy Thompson (Tisha); a host of great nieces and nephews, cousins, Godchildren and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Ms. Ferguson will be Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church where Pastor Brad Arnholt will officiate. The interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Visitation is Today, Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 3 until 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 15, 2019