Gwendolyn Smyre

Foster

May 23, 1948-

June 19, 2019

Columbus, GA- Ms. Gwendolyn Rudine Smyre Foster passed away peacefully Wednesday at her home. She was 71 years old.

A native of Columbus and the daughter of Mr. Carter Smyre, Jr. of Columbus and the late Mildred Bass Smyre, Ms. Foster was a 1966 graduate of William H. Spencer High School. She received her undergraduate and Masters degrees from Columbus State University. She retired as a Financial Analyst from Pratt and Whitney. She also was employed as a Professor at Miller Motte Technical College and was the Director of the Christian Women Job Corps of Greater Columbus. A very devout member of Pinehurst Baptist Church, she was active as the Director of the Women's Ministry, served as a Sunday School Teacher and sang in the Choir. She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and on the Board of Directors of "STEAM".

Surviving other than her father are four children: Robbie Branscomb (Roderick, Sr.), Robert M. Foster, Sr., Francine M. "Franki" Foster (Corey) and Claudia Rudine Valrie; one brother, State Representative Calvin Smyre; seven grandchildren, Olivia Foster, Kimberly Golden, Yuna Golden, Lydia Foster, Robert M. Foster, Jr., Tatiana Williams and Jeremiah Branscomb; one great grandchild, Jaliyah Golden; one niece, Theresa Roundtree; a great niece and nephew, Morgan and Javon Roundtree; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

Ms. Foster will be laid to rest at Green Acres Cemetery on Monday, June 24, 2019 following a Twelve O'clock Noon Homegoing Celebration in the sanctuary of Pinehurst Baptist Church. Pastor Tony R. Dickerson will officiate. Visitation 1:30 til 5:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home.