Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
(762) 524-7709
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
View Map
Gwendolyn Threatt Stanford


1947 - 2019
Gwendolyn Threatt Stanford Obituary
Gwendolyn Threatt
Stanford
June 10, 1947-
July 31, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Gwendolyn Threatt Stanford, 72, passed on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 10, 2019 11:00 am at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA. Pastor Don E. German will be officiating. Interment will follow at Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 9:00 am until the hour of service. Mrs. Stanford was born June 10, 1947 to John H. Threatt and Mildred Thomas in Columbus, GA. She is a Carver High School graduate. Mrs. Stanford was a nurse and retired from Westminster Commons. She loved her family, taking cruises and simply relaxing. Mrs. Stanford is preceded by her husband, Xavier Stanford; a son, Theodis Joseph Odum, Jr.; a sister, Tammy Threatt and a brother Marcus Jones. She leaves to cherish her precious memories her parents; her brothers, Philamon(Frances) Threatt and Malon Jones II; her sisters, Cynthia (Eddie) Neal, Gloria Stafford, Alice Bass, Donna Smith, June Richardson, Nichelle Shannon and Angela Brown; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 9, 2019
