H. Calvin Kelley


1933 - 2019
H. Calvin Kelley Obituary
H. Calvin
Kelley
February 8, 2019-
December 19, 2019
Columbus, GA- H. Calvin "Cornmeal" Kelley, passed away on December 19, 2019. A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 21, 2019 at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary from 12:00 pm until 3:00 pm, the Funeral Service will begin at 3:00 pm.
Calvin was born on February 8, 1933 in Climax, GA; the son of A.J. Kelley and Lillian Elgy Hill Kelley. The family moved to Columbus GA and lived in Boogerville. Calvin played football at Jordan High School. In 1955 he married Dixie together they had three children, Jennifer, Peter, and Laura.
Calvin began his employment by working for others, he soon realized that he'd be better off working for himself. He was an entrepreneur, owning several local businesses through the years, including Kinfolks Corner. He had become well versed in accounting, engine mechanics, and in public relations. He was a private pilot who enjoyed flying when he was able and he always enjoyed a good quail hunt. Calvin was a great example of; loving your children unconditionally and he exemplified hard work. What he truly loved was his wife and his children.
He is preceded in death by; his wife, Dixie. Survivors include; his children, Jennifer (John) Johnson, Peter Kelley, Laura Kelley; two granddaughters, Kelley Johnson, Jessica Bunting, great granddaughter Lynnley Slaughter; numerous nieces, nephews, family member and friends of family members who will cherish his memory.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation for the loving and caring service rendered by the Visiting Angels of Columbus and Ultra Care Hospice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Kelley family
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 22, 2019
