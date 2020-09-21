1/1
H. Riley Phillips Jr.
1939 - 2020
H. Riley
Phillips, Jr.
March 23, 1939-
September 19, 2020
Phenix City, AL- H. Riley Phillips, Jr., 81, of Phenix City, AL died Saturday September 19, 2020 at the Columbus Hospice House in Columbus, GA.
A graveside service will be held 3:00 pm est Monday, September 21, 2020 at Parkhill Cemetery in Columbus, GA.
Mr. Phillips was born March 23, 1939 in Phenix City, AL, son of the late Homer Riley Phillips, Sr. and Lillian Catherine Lamb Phillips. He owned and operated Riley Phillips Heating and Air for over 40 years. Mr. Phillips also proudly served his country in the United States Army National Guard. He enjoyed golf and Alabama Football but most of all, spending time with his family. Mr. Phillips attended the River of Life Church.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Pat Phillips; a daughter, Cheryl Melissa Phillips; a brother, Thomas Phillips and a special cousin, Pat Thornton, Jr.
He is survived by two daughters, Lisa Quinney and husband David of Phenix City, AL and Leslee Rutledge and husband Brian of Phenix City, AL; a son, Mark Phillips of Augusta, GA; grandchildren, Blake Quinney, Alex Quinney (Chelsi), Riley Rutledge (Julia) and Reagan Rutledge; great-grandchildren, Raylee Grace Quinney, Emmi Claire Quinney, Gray Alexander Quinney and Kolton Rutledge; a special friend Ann Anthony; special cousins, Barbara Ann McGlaun and Betty Jean Fuller; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Columbus Hospice, 7020 Moon Rd, Columbus, GA 31909.
To sign the online guest register visit www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net.




Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Parkhill Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 19, 2020
Mr. Riley was such a wonderful friend to our family. He was always so kind to our mother and gave her so much friendship and happiness. He will be missed.
Angela Welch
Friend
