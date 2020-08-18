Hannah N
Wooters
July 3, 1926-
August 14, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Hannah N Wooters, age 94, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. A private family Crypt side service for Hannah will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in Chapel of the Pines Mausoleum at 3:00 PM in Parkhill Cemetery, 4161 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA 31907. Hannah was born July 3, 1926 in Apex, North Carolina to Hannah Holloway Norris and John Ernest Norris. She loved to swim in the Tar River. She played basketball in high school and played the glockenspiel in the high school band. She received a degree in nursing from Duke University. She served in the WAVES at the end of WWII, worked as a hospital nurse, a school nurse and a home care provider.
She met her husband, Jim Wooters, in Raleigh, NC where he was a returning veteran of US Navy and a student at NC State University. They lived in Atlanta, GA, raised a family in Richmond, VA until Jim's job brought them back to Atlanta. They retired to Columbus in 2008.
She was a homemaker who was an excellent cook and shared that skill with her children. Her hobbies included sewing (her projects included clothes for herself and her girls, drapes and furniture upholstery), crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles. As a community volunteer, she served repeatedly as a school room mother, was active in the PTA, was a volunteer with a Patterning therapy program for a Cerebral Palsy patient and worked with Dr. Ted Baehr's Movieguides in Atlanta before the office moved to California.
She and Jim loved to travel. They took trips to Israel, Germany, England and France. They crisscrossed the United State repeatedly in their RV.
Church was an important of Hannah's Life. She attended Chattahoochee Valley Church of Christ while living in Columbus. Throughout the years, she taught Sunday School and Women's Bible Studies, hosted home fellowship groups and worked with children's Bible School, various youth groups and the church choir. She took Hebrew classes to enhance her own understanding of the Bible.
She was practical, down-to-earth, and caring. She put family at the center of her life and God at the center of the family. Her Children feel truly blessed to have been raised with such tremendous love. She will be missed by all who knew and cared for her.
Her husband of 66 years James T. Wooters; son-in-law Dennis Smith; father John Ernest Norris and mother Hannah Holloway Norris; brother J.E. Norris, Jr. (Sue) preceded Hannah in death. She is survived by daughter Faye Smith; daughter Susan Amador (Ramon); and son John Wooters (Marcia); brother Robert Norris (Linda); grandchildren Tori Woessner –Culverhouse (Benny), grandchild Jesse Amador, grandchild Nathan Amador (Lindsey), grandchild Jeffrey Smith, grandchild William Smith and great grandchildren Jacob and Sarah Woessner; Lauraleen, Stevie, Cooper, and Jesse Culverhouse.
Special thanks to caregivers Franchetta Brown, and Felicia Sol Bradley and to the staffs of Columbus Hospice, Brookdale Memory Care and Covenant Woods.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com
for the Wooters family.