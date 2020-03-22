Home

Hannelore Anna Osborn


1927 - 2020
Hannelore Anna Osborn Obituary
Hannelore Anna
Osborn
1927-
March 19, 2020
Columbus, GA-
Hannelore Anna Osborn, 93, of Columbus, Georgia, passed away on March 19, 2020.
Born in 1927, in Heidelberg, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Karl Bess and Martha Behm.
Hannelore was preceded in death by her husband, Johne R. Osborn. She is survived by her two children, daughter Irene Manning and her husband Gary of Durham, NC, and son Johne Osborn, Jr. of Kingsport, TN, five grandchildren, Martha, Susan, Johne, Jennifer, and Johnathan, and six great-grandchildren.
Due to the ongoing COVID19 Pandemic Private graveside service for immediate family only will be conducted at Parkhill Cemetery in Columbus, Ga.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either or any animal rescue organization.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 22, 2020
