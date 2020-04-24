|
|
Hardy C.
Hudson, Jr.
10/27/1936-
04/21/2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Hardy C. Hudson, Jr., 83, of Phenix City, AL died at St. Francis Hospital on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
A private family service will be held at Summerville Baptist Church with interment to follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens according Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL.
Mr. Hardy was born October 27, 1936 in Selma, AL son of the late Hardy C. Hudson, Sr. and Frances Riley Hudson. He graduated from Selma High School in May of 1954. After graduation, Mr. Hardy attended Marion Military Academy where he played on the basketball and football teams and later, he attended Troy State University in Troy, AL. He retired after many dedicated years from Columbus Foundries as a V. P. of Manufacturing. Mr. Hardy was a member of Summerville Baptist Church. He loved his wife and two daughters, but his pride came to be his grandchildren. Mr. Hardy became their biggest fan at ballgames. His wisdom, love and commitment to family will continue to impact our lives for many more years.
Mr. Hardy is survived by his wife of 53 wonderful years, Sabra Sheffield Hudson and two daughters, Michelle Thomason (Tim) and Melisa McGinnis (Gordon) all of Phenix City, AL; four dearly loved grandchildren, Tanner and Tyler Thomason, Jordan McGinnis and Chelcey Malone; two great-grandchildren, Grayden and Kennedy; an aunt, Billie Capell, Trussville, AL; sister-in-law, Brenda Holbrook (Carlton), Ozark, AL and brother-in-law, Darrell Lee, N.C.; numerous other nieces, nephews and friends also survive.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in his memory to the or Summerville Baptist Church, 3500 Summerville Road, Phenix City, AL 36867 or www.summervillebc.com .
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2020