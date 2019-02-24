Harlen

Flexhaug, Jr.

November 15, 1944-

February 20, 2019

Phenix City, AL- Harlen I. Flexhaug, Jr., was born November 15, 1944 in Williston, North Dakota the only child of Harlen I. Flexhaug, Sr., and Rose Flexhaug. Harlen spent well over forty years as a truck driver, working for multiple companies and later becoming an owner and operator of his own trucking company. When he was not on the road, you could find Harlen at home being a couch potato. He enjoyed gardening and growing fruit trees and wild flowers. He was Catholic by faith.

Harlen I. Flexhaug, Jr., 74, of Phenix City, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at East Alabama Medical Center. He is preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Lillian.

Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Flexhaug of Phenix City, AL; one daughter, Carrie Hayward of Phenix City, AL; son, Harlen I. Flexhaug III of Phenix City, AL; and four grandsons, Dylan, Alex, Joshua, and Collin.

A memorial service will be held 12:00 PM EST Monday, February 25, 2019 at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 45 Lee Road 567, Smith Station, AL 36877. The Flexhaug family will receive friends at the church following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church.

The Flexhaug Family is being assisted by Georgia Cremation, 7500 Veterans Parkway, Suite A, Columbus, GA 31909. The family invites you to leave a condolence or share a fond memory of Mr. Flexhaug at www.georgiacremation.com. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary