|
|
Harmoni Aaliyah
Giddens
April 1, 2019-
September 28, 2019
Columbus, GA- Life celebration services and viewing for Harmoni Aaliyah Giddens, 5months old will be held 11:00AM Saturday, October 5, 2019 in the chapel at Hill-Watson-People's Funeral Service LLC, 1605 3rd Avenue, Columbus. Interment will follow a Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Harmoni was born April 1, 2019 in Columbus, Georgia daughter of Eric Giddens and Quintivia Ford. She departed this life Saturday, September 8, 2019 at Children' s Healthcare of Atlanta @ Egleston. Harmoni leaves to cherish her memory her parents, Eric Giddens and Quintivia Ford; grandparents, Katrina Ford, Donald Ford, Brenda Giddens, Kim Thomas, Quincy Ford and Shawvin Berry; aunts, Laquanta Ford, Quintaysha Ford and Termara Bailey; uncle, Jawuan Thomas and a host of other relatives and many dear friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 4, 2019