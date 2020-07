HaroldBurnetteJanuary 17, 1937-July 7, 2020Phenix City, AL- Harold Floyd Burnette, 83, of Phenix City, Alabama passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia. Graveside services will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM ET at Lakeview Memory Gardens in Phenix City, Alabama. Mr. Burnette will lie in state Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM ET at Colonial Funeral Home in Phenix City, Alabama.Mr. Burnette was born January 17, 1937 to Howard Burnette and Gladys Leonie Goodman in Clanton, Alabama. He retired from Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 85 in Atlanta, Georgia and was Baptist by faith. He was a hardworking man, a great husband, loved his kids and enjoyed visiting his family and friends. Mr. Burnette also enjoyed old westerns, Walker Texas Ranger and was an avid University of Alabama football fan.He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard Burnette and Gladys Leonie Goodman, wife, Mary Smith Burnette, daughter, Mary Jo Finley, son, Wayne Osbon, 2 brothers, Earl Burnette, Ronnie Clifton and a sister, Louise Peacock.Surviving are his 2 daughters, Jane Adcock (Woody), Angela Finley (Schawn), son, Jimmy Osbon, sister, Brenda Baker, 7 grandchildren, Jason, T.J., Casey, Dustin, Tiffany, Cason and Devan, 2 great-grandchildren, Kynslee and Liam and his dog, Buddy.