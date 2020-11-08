1/1
Harold Michael Phelps
{ "" }
Harold Michael
Phelps
August 26, 1952-
November 4, 2020
Dallas, TX- Born to Selby H. Phelps Jr. and Betty G. Phelps. He grew up in Russell County and attended Dixie Elementary School and Central High School. He graduated from Columbus College and was married to Janet Torrance.
He worked in the stock broker industry and was on the Georgia Farm Bureau board. He was living in Dallas, Texas. He had a lifelong love of science-fiction, playing guitar, and working on classic cars.
He is survived by his mother, Betty G. Phelps, three children, Matt Phelps (Stephanie Martinez), Mark Phelps (Ashley Huckaby), and Bobby Phelps.


Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 8, 2020.
Thank You.
