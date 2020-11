Harold Parkman

January 26, 1951 - October 30, 2020

Columbus, Georgia - Harold Jerome Parkman, 69, passed away on October 30th, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, GA after battling Congestive Heart Failure for many years. Due to the health concerns of the family, and in light of Covid-19, a private military service for the immediate family will be held at a later date.





