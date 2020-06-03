Harold Vance
Phifer
June 21, 1948-
May 31, 2020
Fortson, GA- H. Vance Phifer, 71, of Fortson, Georgia passed away Sunday, May 31, at his home. Vance was born June 21, 1948, in Spruce Pine, Alabama, to William 'Buddy' and Florene (Tubbs) Phifer. He was preceded in death by his parents. He attended B.B. Comer Memorial High School in Sylacauga, Alabama and served in the United States Army from 1969-1971. He met Janice Chappell as a teenager and they were married November 16, 1948. They celebrated 51 years of marriage last November. Throughout his life he loved working with horses and dogs, a love he passed on to his son and grandchildren. He pursued these passions through his work, spending several years in the rodeo riding bareback, bulls, and training horses. His love of cars started at an early age with his first word being car and he could tell you anything and everything about almost any car. He retired as a buyer from Motors Acceptance in 2017, after 30 years. He was a loving husband and father, but his favorite role was 'Andaddy' to his grand kids. The Phifer house was the epicenter of the family and their yard was often full of cars, and the pool full with kids and music. He loved to talk, tell stories and entertain people. He enjoyed working with wood and was an avid fan of anything vintage. His den and barn were full of Coke memorabilia, movie posters, comic books and model car/planes. Most weekends he could be found hanging out in his den with his brother in law, Pat watching Auburn football, Heartland, America Pickers or anything on the History channel. He is survived by his wife, his children; Lori and Frank Ellis, Eric and Amy Phifer, Amanda and Steve Heninger, his grandchildren; Will Ellis, Baine Ellis, Reese Ellis, Quaid Noland, Grace Ellis and Emma Heninger. He had a special bond with his wife's siblings and their families; Lawrence and Vickie Chappell, Patricia and Pat Finn, Mack and Christine Chappell. His family would also like to thank Maureen Silva and Bryan Norris from Ultra Care Hospice for their care and compassion over the last few months. Details for a celebration of his life will be shared in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, he asked that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Begin Again Equine Shelter (Ellerslie, Georgia).
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 3, 2020.