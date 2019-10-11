|
|
Harriett Louise
Phillips Liles
January 10, 1922-
October 8, 2019
Columbus, GA- Harriet Louise Phillips was born January 10, 1922 in Birmingham, Alabama. She was the second daughter born to Hugh Taylor Phillips and his wife Helen Bernice Reagan Phillips. She graduated Ramsey High School in 1939. She attended Birmingham Southern College majoring in English and pledged Kappa Delta Sorority. Later she attended the University of Alabama. Miss Phillips was introduced to her future husband, Paul Von Santen Liles, also from Birmingham, when he was on holiday break from West Point. The romance became long distance when Paul graduated West Point in 1941 and was immediately shipped out to the South Pacific. Once leave became available, Paul and Harriet were married on December 27, 1944 in Birmingham. They honeymooned in New York City then went to San Francisco to await orders for Paul to return overseas.
Children were born unto the marriage: Paul Von Santen Liles, Jr. was born at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington DC; Donald Taylor Liles was born at the Martin Army Hospital auxiliary at Fort Benning, Georgia; and finally, Priscilla Ladner Liles was born at Madigan Army Hospital in Fort Lewis, Washington.
Mrs. Liles was a dutiful Army wife. She kept the home fires burning. She regularly wrote to her husband overseas. He returned from WW2 and later from Korea and a Chinese prisoner of war (POW) camp.
Mrs. Liles served each of her new Army and civilian communities. In Ft. Lewis she was a Cub Scout leader; in Ft. Leonard Wood she was the president of the Officer's Wives Club. In Columbus, she was a Brownie Scout leader and volunteered with the Concharty Council Girl Scouts. Later, she and Paul did extensive work supporting the Springer Ballet Theatre.
After her husband's Army retirement in 1962, the family returned to Columbus where they had previously purchased a house in Benning Hills. It was then that she met her longtime friend, Ruby Morales. Harriet later worked in real estate with Carter Realty and Bowden Realty, then worked in employment and personnel until her retirement.
Harriet was a beloved Mother and an adored Grandmother. During her final days, most of her family visited with her. Her subsequent passing at age 97 was quiet, almost imperceptible, and attended by loving family. GaGa we miss you!
Mrs. Liles was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Paul, and her sister Mimi Phillips Carlson of Mountain Brook, Alabama. She is survived by her three children, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Magnolia Manor Assisted Living for adding these good years to her elderly life, Columbus Hospice for their experience and efficiency during these last weeks, and Magnolia Manor Long Term Care for professional care and compassion.
Friends and family are welcome to celebrate her life from 9:30 to 10:30 Saturday, October 12, 2019 at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory. A graveside service follows at 11:00 AM at Parkhill Cemetery in Veteran's Garden.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 11, 2019