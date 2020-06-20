Harriette Garrett Cameron
1945 - 2020
Phenix City, AL- Harriette Garrett Cameron, 75, of Phenix City, AL, died Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM, Sunday, June 21, 2020 in Edgewood Hall at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 4071, Macon Road, Columbus, GA, 31907. Reverend Ron Gibson will be officiating. Social Distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC will be followed.
Mrs. Cameron was born February 19, 1945 in Columbus, GA, daughter of the late Mark and Rebecca Garrett. She graduated from Columbus High School and was a Mortgage Broker for many years in the Columbus area. She enjoyed raising and showing French Bulldogs and horses. Mrs. Cameron also loved spending time with her family. We will miss her daily, but her spirit will live forever in our hearts.
Survivors include her loving husband of 56 years, Mike Cameron; two sons, Vic Cameron and his wife, Kelly, and Mark Cameron and his wife, Kenna; four grandchildren, Madelyn Cameron, Garrett Cameron, Lydia Cameron, and Micah Cameron; numerous friends.
To sign the online guest registry, please visit, www.shcolumbus.com.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
7065632372
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
